DEDICATIONS
"Hideaway," Roberts; "Who Speaks for the Damned," Harris. Presented by Marcy Weinbeck as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
"Lost and Found Bookshop," Wiggs. Presented by Jane Hale as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
"Lantern Men," Griffiths. Presented by Mary Henegar as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
"The Shadows," North. Presented by Beth Lynch as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
"President will See You Now," Grande; Presented by the United Federated Republican Women.
MEMORIALS
"Geometry of Holding Hands," McCall-Smith; "Game of Dog Bones," Berensen. In memory of Eleanor Pace, presented by Nelda Cardwell.
"I am Love," Verde; "My Mindful Walk with Grandma," Mabry. In memory of Mary Ellen "Tep" Dunn, presented by Wanda Byrd, kathy Davis, Jodie Ficken, Cindy Rasor and Tracy Waggoner.
"Baseball in St. Louis," Wheatley; "Butch Cassidy," Leerhsen. In memory of Melvin Eugene Giles, presented by West Plains Bank & Trust.
"In the Garden: Plants of the Bible"; "In My Garden," Zolotow; "Chihuly on Color and Form." In memory of Sara Deatherage, presented by Chapter CM PEO Sisterhood.
"Muzzled," Rosenfelt. In memory of Mary Kintner, presented by Kaye Huff.
"Songs of Jesus," Keller. In memory of Wyatt and Betty Ann Conner, presented by their daughter.
HONORS
"What are Friends for?" Grindley. In honor of Mina Jane Braun's second birthday, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
"Two Brothers, One Tail," Morris. Celebrating Lev Alsup and Winnie, presented by Nonna.
"Hidden Christmas," Keller. In honor of grandchildren Elizabeth, Norah, Adeline, Sam and Lev, presented by Nonna.
