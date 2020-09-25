“Dog and pony show" is colloquial phrase which has come to mean a highly promoted, often over-staged performance. But the Willow Springs Saddle Club has given that phrase new meaning.
The club invites participants and spectators to join for a Dog and Pony Show at 1 p.m. Saturday, during which lovers of ponies and dogs will set out to have fun with their pets.
“We have noticed an increasing number of pony riders at our monthly horse shows and decided to have an event focusing on ponies,” explained club officials. “We talked over the possibility of having classes for dogs of all breeds with the South Central Missouri Kennel Club, and they wholeheartedly agreed to join in.”
There will be 19 judged and timed classes for the ponies, including two driving classes, and nine classes for the dogs.
Classes for dogs include Dog Agility, Dog Dress Up, Dog Musical Chairs and Dog Egg & Spoon. Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times and proof of rabies vaccination must be shown at the time of registration. The event is open to all dogs.
There will be trophies for first place and ribbons for subsequent places. Best of Show for dogs and ponies will also be awarded.
The purpose of the South Central Missouri Kennel Club is to further the advancement of all breeds of dogs, to conduct shows, to bring together individuals interested in exhibiting care, training, welfare and knowledge of dogs. The club handles walking sessions in the park, as weather permits, teaches obedience and gathers knowledge from fellowship.
If interested in more information on the Kennel Club, check out the Facebook page at “South Central Missouri Kennel Club” or contact Pat Culbertson at 417-252-7422.
For questions regarding the pony show, contact Sally Hickman at 274-0894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.