Melanie Evans of Houston was among more than 300 graduates honored at the Central Methodist University winter commencement at at the campus in Fayette.
Evans, of Houston, graduated with a Bachelor of Science Nursing degree in the university’s BSN Completion Program.
Students from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and the College of Graduate and Extended Studies were recognized at the Dec. 7 event.
