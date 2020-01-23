Officials at State Technical College of Missouri in Linn congratulate several area students who achieved a place on the honor rolls during the fall 2019 semester.
Those students include Jordyn Freeman, Cabool; Brecken Adey and Mark Pounds, Houston; Nicholas Cooley, Mtn. View; Wesley Sanders, West Plains; and Kenneth Briscoe, Willow Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.