Saturday, March 6, will be my 50th wedding anniversary.
It will not mark 50 years of marriage; but, it will memorialize the union of a 23-year-old Ozarks farm boy and an 18-year-old girl from South Dakota. It was a wintry Saturday evening, March 6, 1971, that the former DeAnn Joy Galbavy of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and this writer exchanged vows in Lakeview Baptist Church near McDaniel Lake north of Springfield.
We had known each other just a few months. Dee had come to Springfield to attend Baptist Bible College the previous fall, and shortly afterward went to work part time as a bus girl at Bonanza Sirloin Pit, where I had been an assistant manager for more than two years. At the same time, I was in my fourth year at SMS (now Missouri State University) and serving as editor of the student newspaper, the Southwest Standard.
Between classes and two jobs, I had little time for socialization, but had casually dated a girl from Drury College a couple of times. She went home for a few days before Christmas, and in the meantime I cajoled Dee into inviting me to go to church with her. It wasn’t much of a ruse. I knew how any BBC student would answer when I asked what she was doing Sunday night, and she knew I knew when she answered, “Church. Would you like to come?”
All I had left to ask was, “What time?” From that Sunday forward I was a regular churchgoer, and in little more than two months we were married in that same church.
A lot of changes were afoot when we began spending time together. In certain violation of BBC rules, Dee rode the bus to SMS nearly every afternoon to meet me in the school newspaper office. After work I drove her back to BBC; but I had to drop her off up the hill from the dormitory and watch until she made it safely inside.
Dee didn’t finish her classes in the spring; rather, she rented a couple of different apartments near SMS until after we were married, when we both moved to an apartment in north Springfield.
We were not long there, either. With Uncle Sam requesting my services, I joined the U.S. Air Force on a delayed enlistment in January, giving us time to get married and allowing me to turn over my newspaper responsibilities to my assistant editor. We both continued to work together at Bonanza until a couple of weeks before I was to report for duty in May.
Anticipating the rigors of boot camp, I went to work as a laborer for a building contractor from Elkland. Just days before I shipped out to San Antonio, Dee moved in with my grandparents for the duration of my basic training. She might have stayed longer, but I tested out of technical school and was assigned directly to the Seymour Johnson AFB information office in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
By the time I made it back to Missouri, Dee learned she was pregnant with our first child. Within days, though, we were on the road with a U-Haul trailer behind us and untold adventures over every “next hill.”
It had been a truly eventful winter and spring from that first Sunday evening Dee asked me to church. In December I was a college senior planning my next semester’s classes; by late July I was a United States Air Force airman, married and heading with my expectant bride to a new home a thousand miles east of my beloved Ozarks — but not the least bit apprehensive with Dee at my side.
By the grace of God, we could never see beyond the next hill. More than 23 years later, on Sept. 30, 1994, my South Dakota bride would be called to her eternal home. Within two years God would give me another helpmate.
But I yet cherish March 6, 1971, for the bride who became the mother of my two daughters, for the family I still have, though seldom see, in South Dakota, and all the joys and heartaches we shared for those 23 years.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
