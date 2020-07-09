Four area residents are among more than 1,500 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2020 semester.
Local students recognized include Hannah Davis, junior child life major, and Chesney Barrett, senior sport and recreation management major, both of West Plains; Morgan Mahan, sophomore exploratory studies major, Pottersville; and Hayley Baca, senior criminal justice major, Pomona.
The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, university provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Ark. For more information, visit harding.edu.
