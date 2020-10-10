Drury University’s L.E. Meador Center for Politics and Citizenship will host a virtual forum discussing the pros and cons of Amendment 3.
The forum begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday and can be watched online at www.drury.edu/amendment3-forum.
On Nov. 3, Missourians will be asked to vote on Amendment 3, which would roll back some of the changes voters approved to the process of redrawing districts when they passed Amendment 1 in 2018 (also known as “Clean Missouri”).
A key issue is the redistricting plan, which was part of the Clean Missouri initiative, and calls for the appointment of a nonpartisan demographer to promote “competitiveness” and “partisan fairness” as part of the state’s redistricting process.
Speaking in favor of Amendment 3 (rolling back Clean Missouri) is Missouri State Sen. Dan Hegeman, a Republican, who sponsored the legislation.
Speaking in opposition to Amendment 3, arguing to keep the plan as passed by the voters in 2018, is Sean Soendker-Nickolson, director of the organization “No On 3.”
The one-hour forum will consist of questions submitted by audience members and will be moderated by Dr. Dan Ponder, professor of political science at Drury and director of the Meador Center. The forum will be recorded and posted for later viewing as well.
Additional partners include The League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri, Be Civil, Be Heard program, Leadership Springfield, Junior League of Springfield, Missouri State University’s Public Affairs Office, NAACP Springfield and Ozarks Technical Community College’s Political Science Department.
