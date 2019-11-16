West Plains Public Library

DONATIONS
“Amish Cookie Club Christmas,”, by Price, presented by Paula Sykes as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Vince Flynn Lethal Agent,”, by Mills, presented as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Why They Marched,” by Ware, “One Woman, One Vote” (DVD), “Iron Jawed Angels” (DVD), “Not For Ourselves Alone” (DVD), “Elizabeth Started it All,” by Rappaport, “I Could Do That,” by White, “Around America to Win the Vote,” by Rockliff, “Bold & Brave,” by Gillibrand, “Marching with Aunt Susan,” by Murphy, “Elizabeth Leads the Way,” by Stone, “With Courage and Cloth,” by Bausum, “Votes for Women,” by Conkling, “Women’s Suffrage Movement,” “Womans Suffrage Cookbook,”, “Ordinary Equality,” by DAR, “Roses and Radicals,” by Zimet and “Woman’s Hour,” presented by Ozark Spring Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
“Bitter Feast,” by Crombie, presented by Beth Lynch as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Sins of the Father,” by Jance, presented as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Bloody Genius,” by Sandford, presented by Kaye Huff as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Cruel Deception,” by Todd, presented by Kaye Huff as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Let it Snow,” by Thayer and “Cajun Fried Felony,” by DeLeon, presented by Jane Hale as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“What Happens in Paradise,” by Hilderbrand, presented by Sherry Russell as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Owl Be Home for Christmas,” by Andrews, presented by Allison LaFevers as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
MEMORIALS
“Love You Forever,” by Munsch given in memory of Hayden Michael Waggoner, presented by Laura Pendergrass.
“Red Clark, Two-Gun Man,” by Young and “Range Justice,” by Lehman, presented by The Friends of the Library.
“Stories Behind the Songs & Hymns About Heaven,” by Collins, given in memory of Ron Pringle, presented by Mark and Kelli Cook.
“Hand Hewn,” by Sobon given in memory of Joe Chloe, presented by Mary Henegar.
“Mastering Kilns & Firing,” by Oesterritter given in memory of Pat Hight, presented by Mary Henegar.
HONOR
“Van Life: Your Home on the Road,” by Huntington given in honor of Sherry Russell, presented by the West Plains Public Library staff.
“Sword and Pen,” by Caine, given in honor of Autumn Cash, presented by Rachel Bradley.
