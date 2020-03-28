Due to continued developments in the COVID-19 outbreak within the U.S., Southwest Baptist University has moved all course delivery online for the remainder of the spring semester, officials announced. Courses will resume online Monday, and the semester will end on May 15 as originally scheduled.
Students are expected to continue to maintain good communication with professors and instructors through Blackboard, MySBU and other communication mediums used for courses.
Residence halls will be closed, with minimal exceptions for students who were unable to return home or secure housing elsewhere.
or all academic programs with clinical and other off-campus experience requirements, refer to the website for the most up-to-date information. University officials say they are working to determine the financial aspects for students and will provide information as soon as it is available.
Advisors will be contacting students who still need to register for summer and fall 2020 courses.
Students should contact the ITS Help Desk at 417-328-1702 or helpdesk@SBUniv.edu if having issues connecting to SBU resources such as MySBU and Blackboard. Students who do not have technology available for online course delivery should contact their professors.
Faculty should follow guidance provided by the Provost’s Office posted on the MySBU portal on Thursday, March 19.
All campus events for the remainder of the semester have been canceled.
May commencement ceremonies have been postponed. Plans to celebrate students’ accomplishments will be made and information provided as soon as it is available.
For more specific information, read the Frequently Asked Questions at SBUniv.edu/coronavirus.
Monitor the university’s website at SBUniv.edu/coronavirus, social media channels, MySBU portal and SBU email addresses for continuing updates as more information becomes available.
