Missouri Lottery players took home more than $76.7 million in prizes during the month of October. Of the total $76.7 million awarded, more than $13.1 million were prizes of $1,000 or more, and $22,500 of that $76.7 million was awarded in Howell and surrounding counties.
The biggest winners were Jared and Katie Grogan of Willow Springs, who split the winnings of a $10,000 Scratcher ticket.
Francis Marler of Mtn. Grove won $2,500 and Amara Scott of Mammoth Spring, Ark., won $2,000 on Scratcher tickets.
$1,000 winners who played Scratcher tickets were Karla Clark of Cabool; Sean Kelley of Dora; Katrina Binkley, Pamela Carter and Christy Reynolds of Gainesville; Wallace Patz of Mtn. Home, Ark.; Dorris Martin of Thayer; and Bridget Walton of West Plains.
