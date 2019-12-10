Missouri Lottery players won more than $67.5 million in prizes during the month of November. Of the total $67.5 million won, more than $4.2 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.
Players living within the Quill coverage area, a 60-mile radius surrounding West Plains, claimed $153,000 in winnings.
WINNERS
Show Me Cash draw game: Doris Schmidt, Gassville, Ark., $128,000.
Lucky for Life draw game: Jefferson Nelson, Ava, $5,000.
$5,000 Scratcher: Savannah Ingram, Gainesville.
$1,000 Scratchers: Terri Dixon, Alton; Diana Davis and Lucille Jenkins, Ava; Mitzi Vaughn, Cabool; Kelsey Harris, Koshkonong; Michael McDonald, Mtn. Grove; Susan Higuchi, Mtn. View; Pamela Morgan, Myrtle; Larry Holman, Thayer; and Billy John Andrews, Francis Campbell, James Eggert, Jerry Turner, Rodney Vagenas and Stanley Welker, West Plains.
