An acoustic jam session will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evenings at the West Plains Senior Center.
All who like to play an instrument or just want to listen are invited. All levels of ability are welcome, from beginners to professionals.
Contact Ed McKinney at 256-4489 for more information.
