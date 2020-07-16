Arkansas State University has released the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Spring Commencement.
While the degree conferral date is May 16, the Spring Commencement ceremony was postponed to Saturday, Aug. 8, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The university awarded diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, and Sciences and Mathematics, along with Undergraduate Studies.
Graduates with a perfect 4.0 GPA are designated summa cum laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 are magna cum laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 are cum laude.
MISSOURI
Howell County: Robert Allen James, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership, Pomona; Logan Robert Miller, Doctor of Physical Therapy, West Plains; and Brett E. Henry, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership, and Lindsey Marie Schwalm, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership, both of Willow Springs.
Oregon County: Courtney Lea Felton, Associate of Science, Thayer.
Ozark County: Joseph Paul Bogowith, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology, summa cum laude, Gainesville, and Sandra A. Winfree, Bachelor of Science, Management, Udall.
ARKANSAS
Baxter County: Emily Sublett, Bachelor of Science in Education, English, cum laude, Cotter, and Evan Lee Hostly, Bachelor of Science in Management, Gamaliel.
Jordan M. Crawford, Master of Science of in Education in Special Education (GTC); Shawna Marie Martin, Bachelor of Science, Strategic Communications, magna cum laude, and Certificate of Proficiency, Public Relations and Advertising; and Madison Lindsey Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, all of Gassville.
Haley Rebecca Burgess, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Henderson, and Jennifer Lynn Bohr, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Midway.
Hannah Suzette Bartholomew, Certificate, Special Education Teacher; Ashley McCall Stokes, Master of Business Administration; Jacquelyn Rohr Albright, Master of Science in Education, K-12 Special Education; Megan Michelle Cantrell, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Kerry Dean Kanatzar, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership, Michael Ross Coffey, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant; Meagan Michelle Gentry, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant; Haley Raelyn Troutman, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant; Avery Nicole Hodges, Bachelor of Arts, History, magna cum laude; Jaden A. McDonald, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; Katie Criner, Bachelor of General Studies; Sky-Lar B. Culver, Bachelor of General Studies; Lora Renee Stone, Bachelor of General Studies; Elizabeth Brie Justice, Bachelor of Science, Accounting; Ashlee Kanani, Bachelor of Science, Management; Amanda Paige Martin, Bachelor of Science, Management; Ashton Marie Jenkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Katelyn M. Olson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hanna E. Anthony, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education; Summer Nicole Day, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, magna cum laude; Whitney Nicole Frank, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education; Robby L. Lackey, Bachelor of Science in Education, Mid-Level Education, summa cum laude; and Bethany R. Morris, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, cum laude, all of Mtn. Home.
Alyssa Grace Jeffery, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Amy M. Davis, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, Norfolk.
Fulton County: Julia Annette Chance, Certificate, Addiction Studies, and Master of Social Work; Michelle Dianne Tupper, Master of Social Work; Nikki D. Cunningham, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; and Alizaye Allen S. Sampson, Associate of Science, all of Mammoth Spring.
Samantha J. Eubanks, Master of Science in Education, K-12 Special Education; Callie A. Marsh, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; Billy Jack Ashley, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife, Fisheries and Conservation; and Abbie Kate Hammond, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, all of Salem.
Kiersten Nichole Moore, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant; Emily Rae Perryman, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant; Brianna Dawn McGehee, Bachelor of Social Work, cum laude; Renea Houghtaling Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education; and Kassandra Diane Woody, Bachelor of Science in Education, Mid-Level Education, all of Viola.
Izard County: Andrew Richard Walker, Bachelor of Science in Education, Physical Education, Brockwell; and Emily Suzette Brown, Master of Science in Nursing, and Kimberly Lynn Morehead, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education, magna cum laude, both of Calico Rock.
Kali Sierra Koelling, Associate of Science, Horseshoe Bend; and Ashley Suzanne Johnson, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching, and Jonathan I. Guiltier, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, summa cum laude, both of Melbourne.
Timi Lynn Killian, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, cum laude and honors program, and Casey Dell Whitfield Bachelor of Science, Strategic Communications, both of Pineville; and Lacey Cheyenne Moody, Master of Social Work, and Jennifer L. Callahan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, both of Violet Hill.
Sharp County: Marly Leandra Russell, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistance, Ash Flat. Patrick Alexander Roberto, Master of Science, Biology; Richard A. Wulff, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Dawn Marie Trivitt, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; and Hope Seamless, Associate of Arts, all of Cherokee Village.
Emily Mary Evans, Associate of Science, and Isabella Noelle Gordon, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, both of Hardy.
