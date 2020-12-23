During the month of November, Missouri Lottery players won more than $75.2 million in total prizes. Of all prizes claimed in November, more than $7.3 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.
Fifteen area residents claimed prizes of at least $1,000 by playing Scratchers tickets. Natasha Prenger and Lawrence Prenger Jr., of Licking, split a $5,000 prize, and Justin McClurg and Jennifer Terrill, both of Winona, each claimed a $5,000 prize for themselves.
Jada DeShazo, of Thayer, won $1,006.
$1,000 Scratcher prize winners were Gregory Johnson of Birch Tree; David Jones, of Plato; Timothy Cates, Becky Havens and Deirdre Roberts, of West Plains; Tyler Worley, of Willow Springs; and in Arkansas, Hunter Branscum, Calico Rock; Terry Gaines and Delbert Miller, Mammoth Spring; and Tracy Gilbert, Mtn. Home.
