Missouri Lottery players took home more than $74.1 million in prizes during the month of March. Of the total $74.1 million awarded, more than $8.5 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.
Of the prizes over $1,000, residents of Howell and surrounding counties claimed $174, 672, just over 2% of the state's total winnings awarded.
The biggest winner was John Coker of Willow Springs, who played with the $100,000 Scratcher and won the full prize. Jeremy Burkett of Theodosia also claimed a significant prize from a $55,558 Scratcher.
Mark Bunch of West Plains won $5,000 on a Scratcher, as Christopher Baughn in Mtn. View.
Playing Keno paid off for Stormy Pankey of West Plains, who claimed a prize of $1,114, and Jesse Turner of Mtn. Home, Ark., collected $1,000 from the Pick 4 game.
Winners of the $1,000 Scratchers game are Jerry Johnson of Alton; Nancy Davis of Mtn. Grove; Dylan Koehn and Steven Wade, both of Mtn. View; Shana Bivins and Frank Schunek, both of Thayer; and Glenn Gargile of West Plains.
For more about the Missouri Lottery visit MOLottery.com.
