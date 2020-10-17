While 2020 perhaps feels long, it will soon be gone — and the memories and day-to-day details of what life was like during this period will fade with time. To help preserve a snapshot of reality during the COVID-19 pandemic, regional blog Ozarks Alive is launching an oral history project titled “COVID-19 Diaries: Life in the Ozarks during the 2020 pandemic” to help preserve the thoughts, moments and memories of people throughout the region.
“Historians often look back to a time in the past and wonder what ordinary people in that period were thinking, feeling and experiencing,” says Kaitlyn McConnell, founder of Ozarks Alive. “Many times, however, answers are difficult to determine because of limited records and scarce firsthand accounts. It’s hoped that this project will provide historians in the future a way to know how the lives of Ozarkers were affected by the virus, and to understand more about daily life here during this time.”
It’s simple to participate in the project, and it’s open to all who live in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. The goal is to capture “everyday” thoughts on how the virus has affected lives, so everyone — from children to grandparents, essential workers to students and everyone in-between — is sought to contribute.
“Lives have been affected in many different ways by COVID-19,” says McConnell. “Some people have experienced changes tied to their jobs or other routine activities. For others, changes are related to the care of their kids when school is out of session. We want to know about these things, to help people in the future have an authentic look at what our life is like today.”
Those who wish to participate simply need to provide some basic information and answer a few questions while filming a video on their phone. When finished, files should be sent to Kaitlyn@OzarksAlive.com via WeTransfer.com.
When the project is complete, the videos will be added to the oral history collection at Missouri State University Libraries.
For more info on how to participate, visit ozarksalive.com and see the Oct. 7 post, “COVID-19 Diaries project preserves life during pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.