Summersville Bookends

When patrons ask me to point them towards a good book to read, I suggest that going with a familiar author is usually a good choice.
Personally, I like almost everything written by Richard Paul Evans, Fannie Flagg, Mary Higgins Clark and Sandra Dallas, but I remembered reading an interesting book by Sara J. Henry a few years ago. Needing a book to read for myself, I looked to see what else Henry had written and found one in the large print collection.
So I’m reading “A Cold and Lonely Place” by her this week. The first chapter finds a young man’s body, face-up under the ice of a frozen lake, so I was hooked on this story from the start. Now I find that this novel is a sequel to Henry’s “Learning To Swim,” so that’s next on my reading list.
“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.” -George R.R. Martin
There may be times this winter that the library will have to remain closed due to ice/snow on roadways and walkways. If in doubt, please phone the library first! Your safety and the safety of our library workers is important to us all.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
