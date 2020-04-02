West Plains city officials are promoting a “socially distant community Easter egg hunt” starting Saturday and running through April 12.
Residents are encouraged to put a creatively decorated Easter egg in their windows, large enough to see from the street. The eggs can be creatively decorated.
“It’s just something fun to do with the family,” said City Clerk Mallory Snodgras. “The idea is to take a walk with your family or drive around and try to find a many eggs as you can.” She added that people still should use some common sense and practice social distancing.
Participants are encouraged to count up how many eggs they can find and share photos with the “City of West Plains” page on Facebook.
According to Snodgras, the idea came from West Plains resident Rachel Libby.
