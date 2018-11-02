Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.00 scale.
Harley Besher, Mtn. View; Drew Bledsoe, Justin Butkovich, Donald Garrison, Brett Lair, Charles Norris, Katarina Vetter, Ashton Vonallmen and Caleb Whited, West Plains; Kaitlin Jones and Kayla Perry, Alton; Jessica Martin, Thayer; Hailey Herrell and Matthew Tucker, Ava; Nola McAfee, Winona; Emma Davis, Cabool; Natasha Goodman-Smith, Eunice; Joshua Gorman, Licking; Amanda Weyerich, Mtn. Grove, and Emily Johnson, Yukon.
