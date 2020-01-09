The Howell County Health Department is calling on donations of winter coats, gloves and hats to give to families in need.
Officials say there is a strong need for coats for babies and toddlers, specifically sizes 0 to 2T.
Donations may be dropped off during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Howell County Health Department, 180 S. Kentucky Ave. in West Plains.
Alternatively, donations can be dropped off from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at Ozark Pizza Company, 111 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
