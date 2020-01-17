The Harlin Museum Board of Directors recently elected two new officers.
Dr. Cleo Fawn Cockrum was voted in to the seat of vice president and Vicki Warren-Martin was elected present.
September “Temi” Lasater continues to serve as secretary/treasurer.
To learn more about the museum or its board, call 256-7801.
