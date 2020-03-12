As the Tecumseh access on Norfork Lake is now in the news, my memories go back to a tragedy in the 1930s, before the lake went in, when a young man, David Nesbit, drowned there near where the bridge is now.
One Sunday evening he was swimming there, near what was then the Ode Strong house, and jumping off the big rock that stood over the swimming hole on the river. No one seemed to know exactly how it happened.
He was Johnny and Clyde Nesbit’s younger brother, and only 18 or 19, I believe. It was a terrible happening in our neighborhood. The Nesbits had come from Iowa, and they would play music at our music parties.
As I write this Monday afternoon, a big whirlwind is swirling the leaves in my yard.
It being an election year, I sit and sip my coffee and think my private thoughts about the candidates. I have an urge to do more on the public scene, but I’m no longer able to. The important thing is for each person to vote.
We have four elections this year! This week, on Tuesday, we voted in the presidential primary. On April 7, we will elect some school board members and vote on a new tax. Then, in August is the primary when county, state and federal officials are “nominated” — and in Ozark County that usually means elected. Finally, in November is the General Election, when we elect the president.
My daughter Karen Davis called me recently, and I was very happy to hear from her as it had been a few days since she had felt well enough to call. She has been very weak following chemo treatments, and we ask again for prayers for her. We lost her husband, Dave, the week before last, and we all grieve that loss.
The wonderful Bakersfield community held a benefit pie auction to help Karen and her family with her and Dave’s medical and funeral expenses. It took place at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Bakersfield High School. All proceeds benefit the Davis family, and the family is very grateful for the help.
Today there are dangerous times — so many crazy people, it seems.
Before TV days, a housewife would be constantly patching worn knees, piecing quilts, making rugs and so forth. But now, you buy the jeans readymade with the holes in them to be in style. That beats all I ever saw! I never thought I’d see the day when holey clothes were the fashion. They would not have been popular back in Johnson’s Store in Gainesville, where we bought one pair of jeans a year for our boys.
I was reminded of that last month when I saw Rex and Frances Johnson’s photo in the Times in a Valentine’s Day story.
If Johnson’s Store didn’t have what we needed, we also ordered from Sears Roebuck, Montgomery Ward and National Bellas Hess catalogs. That was a big treat, making up our orders, as there were no Walmarts at that time where we could shop, no ordering things off a computer!
Paralee Rae and I live across the road from each other and talk sometimes by phone. Also, Lynn Hicks and her mom, Helen Conardy, brought me a plate of food from Mountain Home. Thank you to them! I’m sorry I missed the first Sunday chicken dinner at The Center.
Editor’s note: Those who were unable to participate in Saturday’s pie auction to benefit Karen Davis and her family may send checks, payable to the Karen Davis account, to Stockmens Bank, PO Box 742, Gainesville, MO 65655
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.