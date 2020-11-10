All are invited to begin or complete their Christmas shopping Saturday with a slightly used book or movie from the Summersville Branch of the Texas County Library at its upcoming book sale.
“From cookbooks to yearbooks, we should have something for everyone on your list at prices that will put you in the holiday spirit,” said librarian Kathie Cox. “Bring your Christmas list!”
Summersville Friends of the Library’s book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Summersville Senior Center, 129 Rogers Ave.
Volunteers are still needed to help transport books the Friday evening before the sale, said Cox. Contact the library to sign up to help by calling 417-932-5261 or emailing svtexascountylibrary@gmail.com.
