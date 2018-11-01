The next monthly meeting of the Ozark Spring Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday at the American Legion Hall, 1401 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
The featured speaker will be Ronald Evins, Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter of West Plains. DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families. The organization helps more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.
It is not necessary to be a DAR member to attend meetings. Any woman over the age of 18 able to prove lineal descent from a Revolutionary War Patriot is eligible to join DAR and welcome to come and learn more about the organization.
For more information about Ozark Spring Chapter NSDAR and its programs, visit mssdar.org or contact Chapter Regent, Cindy Pirch at 417-629-4102 or Public Relations Chair, Sherri Jolliff at 274-7518.
