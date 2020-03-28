We are all still doing fantastic and still having lots of fun, amidst the strict COVID-19 precautions. We cannot allow any visitors unless there is a dire emergency inside our facility. But we are still having so much fun!
We’ve been doing hallway Bingo and having a great time. We had a special blackout prize of a gorgeous red polka dot Minnie Mouse purse. Peggy Flood won the purse with her bingo blackout! I’m certain her “BINGO!” may have been heard all over Thayer!
We celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a homemade sheet cake decorated with green and white icing. It was delicious. We enjoyed Irish music playing down the halls. Staff and residents dressed up in Bobcat green to celebrate. We all celebrated, and no one even got pinched.
Friday, we planted Wandering Jew from starts that Ryan Potts and Deb Roberts brought. Each resident got to dig in the dirt and plant their very own in a special pot. Now, they are watering and watching them close. Spring is coming.
We have kept the residents connected to their families and friends through phone calls on the private resident line, our four facility lines, Facetime, Facebook, emails and even seeing them through the window of their rooms.
We understand everyone is overwhelmed with the spread of this virus throughout our nation. We share the same fears and concerns. I am asking for all of us to unite as a community and listen to the directives of the CDC, DHSS, CMS, and our government. Pray for our country, our healthcare workers and especially our sweet residents as we face these uncertain times.
Be safe and healthy. And, for goodness sakes, WASH YOUR HANDS!
