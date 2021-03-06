The Women Legislators of Missouri are encouraging young women set to graduate from high school at the end of this year to apply for a $500 college scholarship. Each year the group selects one student from each of Missouri’s congressional districts to receive the award.
Members hope to spread the word about the scholarship opportunity so that female students from all parts of the state will apply.
“This is a great opportunity for any young woman who is interested in continuing her educational career to receive valuable financial assistance,” said 155th District Rep. Travis Smith.
The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus created the senior scholarship program to provide financial assistance to students on the basis of leadership, academics and community service. Candidates must fill out an application and are required to submit a 500-word essay answering the question, “If you were a state legislator, what would you hope to accomplish and why?”
The submission deadline is March 31, and the group will select recipients and then hold a reception in their honor April 19 at the Missouri State Capitol.
A link to download the scholarship is located at www.myscholarshipcentral.org.
For further information, contact 573-751-4787.
