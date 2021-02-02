The University of Missouri Extension offers a free webinar on climate change in Missouri from 2 to 3 p.m. today via Zoom.
Dr. Tomas W. Blaine, associate extension professor at Ohio State University, will explain the economic implications of climate change for Missourians and engage in a dialogue emphasizing agriculture, said organizers.
“The way that I structure my presentation brings a lot of satisfaction to audience members who do not believe these kinds of questions have been adequately answered or explained by the scientific community, explained Blaine. “I present a history of the earth’s climate, explaining why temperatures have fluctuated so much in the past. We go over the era of the dinosaurs, the ice ages, you name it, we cover it. It turns out that audiences just love learning about Earth’s natural history — it’s a lot of fun.”
To participate, sign up at extension.missouri.edu/events and choose “Climate Change: Change is Coming to the Show-Me State.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.