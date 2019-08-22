Sydney Noel, a 2019 graduate of Mtn. Grove High School, has been selected to receive the Barker Shannon and Julie Douglass Scholarships, both administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO).
Noel, the daughter of Rusty and Michelle Noel, is attending Central Methodist University in Fayette, where she plans to pursue a premedicine degree.
“I am so grateful for the Barker Shannon Memorial Scholarship and the Physical Therapy Specialist-Julie Douglass Scholarship,” Noel said. “These scholarships will help financially with tuition, books and other expenses associated with my education and will help me pursue my dream to save lives. I am humbled and so very thankful for the support I have received.”
The Barker Shannon Scholarship Fund was established in 2006 by Barker Shannon to benefit graduating seniors of Mtn. Grove High School. The Physical Therapy Specialist/Julie Douglass Scholarship Fund was established in 2016 by Mary Sheid and Physical Therapy Specialist Clinic in West Plains to benefits students from south-central Missouri.
The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation with total assets of nearly $294 million as of June 30. The CFO works to advance philanthropy through a network of private donors, 49 affiliate foundations, including the Mtn. Grove Area Community Foundation and West Plains Community Foundation, and nearly 600 nonprofit partners throughout its service region south of the Missouri River.
