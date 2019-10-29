The Willow Springs Tuesday Study Club met at the home of Jane Bailey Oct. 3. Jane and co-hostess Pauline Cape welcomed Jean Biehl, Kathleen Carel, Mary Knott, Donna Lyon, Claudia Marvin, Peggy Miller and her guest Carolyn Klock, Lorene Ogle-Smith, Doria Wildeboor and Jane’s guests, Kathleen Hensley, Geneva Moody and former member Sandy Smith to the meeting.
After a regular business meeting, Kathleen gave a presentation on the board game Candy Land, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. It was invented by Eleanor Abbott, a schoolteacher, in a polio ward during the epidemic of the 1940s and ’50s.
The outbreak had forced children into extremely restrictive environments. Patients were confined by equipment, and parents kept healthy children inside for fear they might catch the disease. Candy Land offered the kids in Abbott’s ward a welcome distraction — but it also gave immobilized patients a liberating fantasy of movement. That aspect of the game still resonates with children today.
Children of the era faced an unenviable lot, whether infected with polio or not. For a child of the 1940s or ’50s, polio meant the same thing whether you contracted it or not: confinement.
There is reason to believe that Abbott was ideally suited to consider polio from a child’s perspective. As a schoolteacher, she would have been acquainted with children’s thoughts and needs. And in 1948, when she was in her late 30s, she herself contracted the disease. Abbott recuperated in the polio ward of a San Diego hospital, spending her convalescence primarily among children.
Seeing children suffer around her, Abbott set out to concoct some escapist entertainment for her young wardmates, a game that left behind the strictures of the hospital ward for an adventure that spoke to their wants: the desire to move freely in the pursuit of delights, an easy privilege polio had stolen from them.
Kids loved Abbott’s game, and soon she was encouraged to submit it to Milton Bradley. The Milton Bradley executive Mel Taft said that Abbott, the inventor of Candy Land, was “a real sweetheart” whom he liked immediately. The two met when Abbott brought Milton Bradley a Candy Land prototype sketched on butcher paper.
“Eleanor was just as sweet as could be,” Taft recalled. “She was a schoolteacher who lived in a very modest home in San Diego.”
According to some accounts, she gave much of the royalties she earned from Candy Land to children’s charities. The game continues to sell about 1 million copies every year.
Following the presentation, Jane and Pauline served a choice of pumpkin pie, pecan pie or cheesecake, all homemade and a choice of coffee, tea or hot apple cider.
The next meeting of the Tuesday Study Club will be held Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.