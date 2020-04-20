If a person’s friendships are one of the best measures of a person's worth, then one West Plains teen must be worth her weight in gold.
Kyia Weisbrod’s 16th birthday was Monday, but thanks to COVID-19 there would be no party to celebrate this milestone.
Instead of friends and family gathered around Weisbrod and her candle-lit birthday cake, singing "Happy Birthday" in a room filled with streamers and balloons, the teen would be limited to celebrating with only the family members living in her house due to a statewide stay-at-home order.
However, Kaylee Lambe, Weisbrod's best friend, could not let the occasion slip quietly into the darkness without fanfare.
Lambe began working on a plan to surprise her friend. Both girls are members of the West Plains High School Cross Country team, and go for a long run every morning. Working in secret, Lambe contacted friends and family to arrange a birthday parade.
It was a simple plan: Lambe would make sure she and Weisbrod arrived on the square at 9 a.m. Monday, and as they stood on the courthouse lawn, the cars would begin entering the square holding up signs and honking their horns.
Fortunately, Weisbrod's mother, Misty, works at the courthouse and was able to secure permission for the event. The plan went off without a hitch, and at 9 a.m. the girls were in place just as the parade got underway.
About 30 cars passed the girls by with signs and balloons, and many handed cards and gifts to Weisbrod through their windows.
A 16th birthday in the middle of a global pandemic sounds like a bitter affair, but for Kyia Weisbrod, having a friend like Kaylee Lambe made it sweet.
