Aug. 24
My helper Rebecca Hallmark took me for a drive all over the countryside Sunday. We got some sandwiches, and drove to some of my favorite places. We went around the hill at my old home place at Lilly Ridge, and I also enjoyed going up by Jimmy Kyle's place.
Rebecca reported on the happenings at Clear Springs Church. She said they're enjoying having their new pastor and his wife, who have come from Dansbury, Texas, and are living in David Evans' farmhouse. Rebecca said they brought a service that included beautiful hymns that they sang.
My grandson Allen Luebbert trimmed the shrubs in my yard with the new trimmer he bought recently.
I'm still keeping in touch with Marlyn Atkinson, who says he is my adopted son. He's in Excelsior Springs and has six airplanes on his place there. He was an airline pilot for 30-plus years.
My son Lyndon and I had a good phone visit. He keeps busy with his carpentry work.
My other son Marlyn says he had a good birthday party on Aug. 21.
I enjoy visits from my granddaughter Dana Taylor when she stops by to feed her "Oreo" cattle in my pasture.
How many were uneasy hearing of the talcum powder scare? Many of us in years past used it liberally, and most people had it in their house, always ready to use, not knowing of its potential for harm. It's now said to cause cancer.
I'm a cancer survivor myself — although not the kind linked to talcum powder. I had 33 radiation treatments, and now I've outlived four of my doctors.
I've enjoyed the surprise lilies in my yard, and as summer ends, I'm looking forward to the mums blooming soon. And as I've said many times before, I'm also eagerly awaiting the pawpaw harvest. I have two pawpaw trees in my yard, and if the deer and possums don't beat me to them, I'll enjoy them too. Thinking of me reminds me of the old song that asks, "Did you ever see a possum in a pawpaw patch, picking up pawpaws, putting 'em in his pocket?"
Aug. 31
In this day and age of uncertainty, it requires all of our strength, mentally and physically, to destroy any obstacles that stand in our way of progress.
As a child, I had no idea of what the future held — it was just reading, writing and arithmetic. I could never have imagined the world we now live in. In our home, we received news of the outside world from the Springfield News-Leader, the West Plains Daily Quill, and, of course, the Ozark County Times.
Remembering the olden days, I seem to go back again and again to that trip my family made in the Model A Ford, when Daddy hired Cecil Bushong to drive us to Oklahoma, where we visited my mother's sister, who operated Cowden's Dairy and furnished milk to two cities out there.
On that trip we also visited where Mother's brother, my Uncle Harry, and his sons worked in a blown-glass factory. In that factory, they made decorative glass objects. I still have a beautiful glass paperweight made in that factory. I remember being very interested in the factory, even though we didn't go into the hottest part of the factory, where the glass furnaces operated.
Another thing that popped into my memory lately: my mama's pump organ. It was such a treasure. My Uncle Earl Ebrite had one like it. They were Crown brand organs made in New York and hauled out here by wagon.
My cousin Helen Conardy donated Uncle Earl's to the senior citizens center long ago. I would occasionally go in and play it.
Later, a man named Viveritte would come from St. Louis, bringing pianos and organs that were sold pretty cheap at the secondhand store in Gainesville.
Funny how memory works.
How nice to get a 98th birthday card from our Missouri State Sen. Mike Cunningham. Getting old brings benefits! I really enjoyed my birthday — but if my family had tried to load my birthday cake with 98 candles, there would have been a high risk of danger in setting a fire.
I made a mistake recently in saying my great-granddaughter Alexus is attending school in Texas. She is back home in Ozark County and is now a seventh grader in Bakersfield.
My niece Neoma Moody and her son Dan killed a copperhead in their yard in Caulfield the other day. They had an old cellar that used to be a haven for critters. The snake was crawling out in the yard when they saw it, and I think it must have come up out of the old cellar.
I was sorry that our neighborhood dog was killed on the highway recently. It belonged to my neighbor Tony, across the road, and it would sometimes come to visit me. A big truck hit and killed it on the busy highway.
Call me with any news! 417-679-4148.
