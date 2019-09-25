A drop-in cake and punch reception to celebrate the 70-year marriage Lynn and Ina Bennett will be held starting at 5 p.m. Friday at The Ozark Cafe, 662 Missouri Ave. in West Plains.
The couple married Sept. 27, 1949, in the home of Ina’s grandparents in Pottersville.
All are invited to join in the celebration. Omission of gifts is requested, though cards are welcome. Cards may also be mailed to the couple at 1577 W. Broadway, West Plains, MO 65775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.