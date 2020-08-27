“What is the purpose of evil in the world?” It’s a question tackled through the ages by theologians, philosophers, psychologists and academics attempting to make sense of human suffering where it sometimes seems there is none.
That is the question Knial Piper II takes on in his second novel, “The Demonic Virtue,” a voyage through some of human history’s darker times as experienced by Atopher, an angel who casts himself from Heaven in search of answers.
Piper is the eldest of three brothers and the son of Mtn. View natives, optometrist Dr. Knial Piper and Elena Piper, who own Vision Xpress in West Plains.
The Pipers raised their family in Springfield, where Dr. Piper had a practice for many years. Knial Piper II served in the U.S. Army for two years and traveled around Florida and worked as a paralegal after finishing law school.
Piper has been living and working in West Plains while preparing to take the bar exam, and plans to move to move to South Carolina soon.
His first book, “Freedom Blues and American Soul” is a road trip novel with a twist — the protagonist, law student Milo, is a hitchhiker who catches a ride with the Devil himself.
“Freedom Blues and American Soul” is set in Florida, and “The Demonic Virtue” is set in the same universe while not necessarily being a sequel, Piper says.
The setting — and the telling — is very expansive. In Piper’s second effort, the protagonist witnesses everything from the Big Bang Theory to the end of time.
Atopher’s experiences take him through religious historical events predating ancient Egypt, through the Middle East during the time of Christ, eastern Europe during the Dark Ages, to modern times and the end of days, witness to and defiant participant in the human struggle between good and evil.
An explanation of why evil exists was one of the goals Piper had in writing the novel, drawing on his own Catholic background and heavily researched religious and historic events across several faiths, written from Atopher’s perspective.
The author describes “The Demonic Virtue” as religious fiction with a grim, dark tone that would also appeal to fans of the fantasy genre. He also describes the novel as a mythological theodicy, an explanation of why evil exists.
The book is available on Amazon.com in hardback, paperback and ebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.