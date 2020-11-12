Ashlynn Vanatter of West Plains is one of 45 who will be initiated Sunday into the Golden Crest Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society at Missouri Southern State University.
Vanatter is a pre-med biology student at the university
Honorees, which include 41 students and four faculty and staff members, will be recognized a ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will not be open to the public, but a live internet stream will be provided at www.facebook.com/mssuodk.
It recognizes achievement in the following five areas: scholarship; athletics; campus and community service, social and religious activities, and campus government; ournalism, speech and mass media; and creative and performing arts.
ODK was founded Dec. 3, 1914, at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., by 15 student and faculty leaders. There are currently more than 300 active circles at colleges and universities across the United States. Missouri Southern’s Golden Crest Circle was chartered in 1987. Learn more about Omicron Delta Kappa at www.odk.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.