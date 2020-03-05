Scholarship applications are currently being accepted for the 2020 fall semester at Ozarka College.
Whether a current Ozarka student or finishing up your senior year of high school, now is the time to apply, said school officials. All scholarship applicants must complete the Ozarka College admissions application either online or in person at any Ozarka College location in Arkansas: the main campus in Melbourne or satellite campuses in Mammoth Spring, Ash Flat and Mtn. View.
Ozarka College offers several institutional scholarships and more than 50 foundation scholarships. To be considered for the foundation scholarships, students must be enrolled full time and have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher. Applications are available to students when logging into their myOzarka account. Upon completing the application, a brief written essay will also be required.
The deadline to apply for fall 2020 scholarships is April 1. For assistance with setting up an account on myOzarka, or help applying for scholarships, call the Ozarka College Financial Aid office at 870-368-2009 or email finaid@ozarka.edu.
