The Willow Spring Community Foundation’s next free movie screening, “Vengeance Valley,” will be shown at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the historic Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs.
“Vengeance Valley’s” cast includes Burt Lancaster, Robert Walker, Joanne Dru, John Ireland, Hugh O’Brian, Sally Forrest and Will Wright. The feature film is from 1951, runs 83 minute in length and is in color.
Promoters say “Vengeance Valley” is not just a great title for a western, but a well-made, intelligent feature that should please Burt Lancaster and Robert Walker fans. A cattle baron, Arch Strobie (Ray Collins) takes in an orphaned boy, Owen Daybright (Burt Lancaster) and raises him. His own son, Lee Strobie (Robert Walker) is about the same age.
Although Lee resents Owen they generally get along and share a lot of coming of age adventures on the ranch. But as they mature Lee’s resentment causes him to become a slacker and the classic prodigal son. After a long absence he returns with a wife (Joanne Dru), appears to have cleaned up his act, and reconciles with his father.
But Lee’s past includes a girl named Lily (Sally Forrest) that he got pregnant.
Owen covers for him, but this causes Lee to resent his stepbrother even more. When he suspects that his father’s ranch and his new wife are slipping away from him, he sets up Owen to be killed by Lily’s two brothers. Although this prodigal son-Cain and Abel stuff is hardly original, the two stars are excellent in their respective parts.
Lancaster reins in his excesses and gives a nice controlled performance, with his suppressed energy just visible enough to give Owen a nice dimensionality.
The film is directed by Richard Thorpe, written by Irving Ravetch and based on the novel by Luke Short. Cinematography was done by George L. Folsey and it was produced by Nicholas Nayfack.
All movies shown by the foundation will be suitable entertainment for families and the concession stand will have popcorn, snacks and sodas available for $1 each. The Star Theatre now has a larger screen and a high definition projector for movie night.
