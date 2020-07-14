The Missouri State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (MSSDAR), under the leadership of State Regent Joan Magee has joined the Bicentennial Alliance, announces Missouri 2021, an initiative of the State Historical Society of Missouri and its Center for Missouri Studies.
Aug. 10, 2021, will mark the Missouri’s 200th anniversary of statehood.
“Recognizing this milestone is important,” said Magee. “Our past and those of our ancestors shape our lives. We learn from this experience so we don’t repeat mistakes but rather make informed decisions going forward.”
“As a matter of fact, our members are descendants of American Revolutionary War patriots. An American Revolutionary War battle was fought on what is now the Gateway Arch grounds in St. Louis, defeating the British,” she noted. “Britain never attacked St. Louis again and lost control of the American west, aiding America in the War of 1812 and paving the way for the Louisiana Purchase during the Jefferson presidency.”
Working alongside the State Historical Society of Missouri and other members of the Alliance Partnership, MSSDAR will assist in “planning a statewide commemoration that incorporates both rural and urban communities in projects, programs, and events that contribute to a better shared understanding of the State’s geographic and cultural diversity as well as similarities that bring us together as Missourians,” said Michael Sweeney, state coordinator of Missouri 2021.
“MSSDAR is thrilled to partner with Missouri 2021. Since its founding in 1894, MSSDAR has had a long commitment in service to our great state,” said Magee. “Arrow Rock State Historical Site (the Old Tavern) resulted from the DAR’s efforts to preserve the old tavern.
“Today, Missouri DAR owns and maintains Cold Water Cemetery, the oldest Protestant cemetery west of the Mississippi, located in Florissant, Mo. Patriots who fought in our wars have been buried in Cold Water Cemetery — among them are heroes from not only the American Revolutionary War but every American War, including the War of 1812, WWI and WWII."
MSSDAR also provides annual education scholarships, recognizes outstanding Missouri teachers and local high school ROTC chapters, supports local veterans’ homes, as well as cleans and marks historic trails.
“Missouri Daughters have been marking historical trails and sites since the early 1900s as a way of preserving our rich Missouri history,” said Caroline Greene, MSSDAR state historian. “The Madonna of the Trail monument, located in Lexington, Mo., is one of 12 identical statues dedicated to pioneer women in the United States, marking the historic National Old Trails Road from Cumberland, Maryland, to Upland, California.”
“Its most visible project is the maintenance of Missouri DAR’s living history museum in Boonville, Mo.,” said Sweeney. “DAR’s commitment to preserving and celebrating history makes MSSDAR an exceptional partner for this commemoration.”
POSTER CONTEST
As an Alliance Partner, Missouri DAR joins other partners promoting and sponsoring student entries in the Missouri Bicentennial Art Poster Contest. Missouri students — grades three through 12 of the 2019-2020, i.e., last school year — are invited to help the Missouri Bicentennial Commission commemorate the state’s 200th anniversary by submitting a design concept for the art poster contest.
Four concepts will be chosen, with each winner receiving $200. Entries should interpret the theme, “Sharing Missouri’s stories — past, present and future.”
Entries must be received no later than Oct. 31. More information is online at missouri2021.org/bicentennial- poster.
The art poster contest is just one way MSSDAR will participate in the Missouri Bicentennial.
Other initiatives include the Community Legacies Program. The goal of this program is to create a “snapshot” of Missouri traditions, creative expressions, meaningful places, organizations and institutions. This “snapshot” could include local traditions such as festivals, places of significance to a community (a park, building, cemetery, main street, statue, a church), or even stories or legends.
MSSDAR participation in the Bicentennial can also include identifying and documenting quality activities throughout the State such as events at the Madonna of the Trail, Cold Water Cemetery, Arrow Rock and Rosyln Heights.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.
With more than 185,000 members in about 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. DAR members have volunteered more than 12.5 million hours in communities around the world during the past three years. T
o learn more about the work of MSSDAR, visit www.MSSDAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.
