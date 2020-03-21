After 44 years serving Mtn. Home, Ark., and the surrounding, Dr. Philip R. Hardin has announced he is retiring and closing his dermatology practice.
“It has been a privilege and a pleasure to contribute to the health and comfort of the residents of this area,” Hardin said. “I would like to express my sincere thanks to all of my patients for their trust and support.”
Patients needing medical records may be pick them up at 400 S. College St., Suite 3, through March 31. For records after April 1, Hardin asks for callers to leave a message and staff will return calls to to make special arrangements. For more information call 870-425-9737.
Dr. Hardin was a National Merit Scholarship finalist and attended Rice University on a full scholarship. He completed medical school at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, his internship at McKay-Dee Memorial Hospital in Ogden, Utah, and his residency at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Hardin achieved Board Certification in Dermatology in 1975 and Dermatopathology in 1982.
After beginning his dermatology career at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, where he was chief of dermatology for two years, Hardin, lured by Norfolk Lake, moved on July 4, 1976 to Mtn. Home, Ark., and opened his clinic shortly thereafter.
In addition to his Mtn. Home clinic, Hardin served on the consulting staff for Baxter Regional Medical Center and Ozarks Medical Center, and maintained a satellite clinic at the Burton Creek Clinic in West Plains for 31 years.
In addition to Hardin’s board certifications in dermatology and dermatopathology, he is a fellow in good standing with the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Dermatopathology and the American Society for Dermatologic. He has been a member of the American Medical Association as well as a life member of the Arkansas Medical Society.
