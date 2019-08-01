Nearly 700 grads earned degrees at commencement ceremonies held in May at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, and of them, three are from Howell County.
Marisa Tompkins, Pomona, earned a bachelor of arts degree in multidsciplinary studies, with summa cum laude honors.
Rachael Leah Sexton, Pottersville, earned a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering.
Alexis Karin VanDomelen, West Plains, earned a master of science degree in civil engineering.
The university awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas.
The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree.
