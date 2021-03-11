Feb. 27
It seems that many of us have succumbed to the “safe at home” mode of the past year and would rather stay home now with a good book to read than socialize. Personally, my pajama wardrobe gets more use than my street clothes on my days off, but I’m hoping to break this cycle when my usual activities return.
Until then, wear your mask when you stop by the library to say “hello,” then pick up your favorite reads and maybe a couple of movies. We take sanitizing very seriously in keeping our patrons “safe at the library” while we all work on transitioning back to our normal lives again.
New DVDs this week to our branch include “Fatman” starring Mel Gibson, “The Fallen Angel 3-Movie Collection: Legion, Priest, Gabriel,” “Mountain Men,” starring Charlton Heston and Brian Keith; “The Call,” described as “an eerie throwback to 80’s horror,” “Stepbrothers” starring Will Ferrell and “Tenet” starring John David Washington and Michael Caine. Movies have a one-week checkout with a limit of five.
New fiction books include “They May Not Mean To, But They Do,” Cathleen Schine, “The Book of Two Ways,” Jodi Picoult and “The Joy of Falling,” Lindsay Harrel. New nonfiction books include “Running on Red Dog Road: and other Perils of an Appalachian Childhood,” Drema Hall Berkheimer, and “Elderly Parents With All Their Marbles: A Survival Guide for the Kids,” Pamela Carey.
Several new Christian fiction novels have been added to our collection: “The English Daughter,” Cindy Woodsmall, “Carolina Breeze: A Bluebell Inn Romance,” Denise Hunter, “The Painted Castle,” Kristy Cambron, “A Beautiful Arrangement,” Beth Wiseman, “How Sweet It Is,” Robin Lee Hatcher, “The Farm Stand,” Amy Clipston, “Mending Fences,” Suzanne Woods Fisher, and “An Appalachian Summer,” Ann H. Gabhart.
I don’t take the time to watch a lot of movies, but every once in a while I check out one that leaves an impression. “A Greater Yes: The True Story of Amy Newhouse,” a new DVD to our collection, was one of those that did.
After climbing her high school’s popularity chain, taking her volleyball team to the state championship, and founding the school’s first drugs, alcohol and violence-free club, Amy Newhouse must now fight the biggest battle of her life — cancer.
Amy’s faith in God to always answer her prayers inspired everyone she came in contact with and changed many lives for the better. In the end, while some felt God had answered, “No,” for Amy it was a “greater yes.”
This is available for a one-week check out at our Summersville branch!
New additions to our branch this week include James Patterson’s “The Russian,” a DVD starring Diana Keaton, “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters,” “Full Disclosure,” Christian fiction, Dee Henderson, and in our nonfiction, “The Opening Kickoff: The Tumultuous Birth of a Football Nation,” Dave Revsine.
“Thomas & Friends: Tales of Discovery” is a new board book on our easy juvenile shelf, while several juvenile fictions have been added: “Queen of Shadows: A Throne of Glass Novel,” Sarah J. Maas, “Just Our Luck,” Julia Walton, “A Thunderous Whisper,” Christina Diaz Gonzalez, “Hitler’s Secret,” William Osborne, “Wings of Fire: Book Four, The Dark Secret,” Tui T. Sutherland, and “Beyonders,” Brandon Mull.
There may be times this winter that the library will have to remain closed due to ice/snow on roadways and walkways. If in doubt, please phone the library first! Your safety and the safety of our library workers is important to us all.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
