Several area students have earned a spot on the University of Missouri fall semester 2020 dean’s list, officials announced.
During the fall 2020 semester, 11,653 undergraduate students earned the academic distinction to be named to the dean’s list.
The dean's list includes international, U.S. and Missouri students. The Missouri list is broken down by county. Each county listing includes the cities within the county and the students named to the dean’s list from those cities.
DEAN’S LIST HONOREES
Douglas County: Victoria Grace Kuz, senior, Arts & Science, and Reagan Gean Swaths, sophomore Discovery Center, both of Ava.
Howell County: Lauren Mckenzie, senior, Human Environment Science; Kinley M. Richards, sophomore, Discovery Center, and Elise Renee Woolsey, junior, Arts & Science, all of Mtn. View.
Andrew Michael Brain, junior, Engineering; Bryce A. Friga, sophomore, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; and Brett Bernadette Newberry, junior, Health Professions, all of Mtn. View, and Kara Lauren McGinnis, freshman, Arts & Science, Pottersville.
Zakry V. Adkisson, senior; Cole E. Barton, sophomore, Arts & Science; Connor Robert Cochran, senior, Arts & Science; Ekaterina Coleman, senior, Business; Dylan Lee Evins, junior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Madison Rachelle Fleetwood, junior, journalism; Suzanna Leigh Grills, senior, Engineering; Philip J. Grisham, junior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Lily Claire Harris, junior, Arts & Science; Kylee Jade Isom, junior, Arts & Science; Bailey Johnston, senior, Human Environment Science; Serena Yuma Jolliff, senior, Human Environment Science; Evan Michael Kinder, sophomore, Engineering; Abby E. Land, junior, Arts & Science; Christian DeVante Martin, junior, Arts & Science; Isabella Nicole Melvin, junior, Nursing; Sydni Layne Miller, sophomore, Journalism; Camdon L. Murphy, senior, Engineering; Faith Cordelia Schilmoeller, sophomore, Journalism; Mary K. Wagoner, junior, Education; Ellie L. Watson, junior, Education; Audrey L. Watson, freshman, Discovery Center; Austin Wood, junior, Business; and Emeline Clay Yorty, senior, Arts & Sciences, all of West Plains.
Grace Ann Bailey, senior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; Jackson T. Bailey, sophomore, Arts & Science; Wesley Carter Clarkson, senior, Arts & Science; Jessie Lauren Clarkson, sophomore, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources; and Matthew Elliott Price, junior, Agriculture-Food and Natural Resources, all of Willow Springs.
Ozark County: Joseph Lee Collins, senior, Engineering, of Dora; Ruthann E. Doebler, sophomore, Arts & Science, of Gainesville, and Abigail Marie Milligan, sophomore, Journalism, of Tecumseh.
Shannon County: Kaitlyn M. Raith, senior, Arts & Science, Kyle Thomas Henshaw, sophomore, health professions; and Carline Nicole Shaw, senior, Agriculture-Food & Natural Resources, all of Birch Tree.
Taylor Kay Van Steenis, junior, Health Professions, and Sydney Elise Williams, junior, Human Environment Science, both of Eminence, and Rylea Shaye Brown, sophomore, Health Professions, of Winona.
Texas County: Gwendolynn Jaymee Leigh Kincaid, sophomore, Arts & Science, and Madison L. Lawson, junior, Health Professions, both of Houston, and Athena M. Hood, sophomore, Journalism, of Licking.
Wright County: John P. Darrah, senior, Arts & Science; Rhett J. Wakefield, freshman, Arts & Science; and Mikenzie Jade Zook, junior, Health Professions, all of Mtn. Grove.
