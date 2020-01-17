Hammond Mill Camp Inc. will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 27.
The meeting will be held in the dining hall at Hammond Mill Camp on CC Highway, about 17 miles west of West Plains.
Board member selection, bylaw revisions, election of officers and 2020 fundraising plans are on the meeting agenda.
The public is invited to attend this meeting. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Robin at 816-686-4155.
