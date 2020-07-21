Missouri State University recently awarded scholarships to incoming students for the 2020-21 academic year.
These students were selected from those who applied based on their ACT (American College Test) scores, GPA, standing in graduating class, and leadership shown in community and school activities.
Arkansas: Mackenzie Annette Dunavan, Mtn. Home, Out-Of-State Tuition Waiver, and Addison Dawn Wood, Mammoth Spring, Inclusive Excellence Out-of-State Tuition Waiver, Inclusive Excellence Scholarship.
Douglas County: Savanah Morgan Bryan, Ava, Transfer Academic Scholarship, and Karcee L. McFarlin, Ava, Board of Governors Scholarship.
Howell County: Mary Lynette Deluna, Caulfield, Transfer Academic Scholarship; Sarah Grace Blevins, Mtn. View, Transfer Academic Scholarship; Madison Nichole Smith, Mtn. View, Deans Scholarship; Emma June Liimatta, Pomona, Board of Governors Scholarship; Lindsey Nicole Osborn, Pomona, Transfer Academic Scholarship;
Ellie Jo Walker, Pottersville, Board of Governors Scholarship; Jacob Johnathan Ackerson, West Plains, Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship, Provost Scholarship; Angelia Lyn Ashberger, West Plains, Transfer Academic Scholarship; Hannah Grace Collins, West Plains, Board of Governors Scholarship;
Noah Larkin Collins, West Plains Transfer Academic Scholarship; Cassidy Drena’ Cunningham, West Plains, Board of Governors Scholarship; Chloe Elisabeth Howell, West Plains, Provost Scholarship; Haylie Dawn Jeffery, West Plains, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Lauryn Marissa Jett, West Plains, Deans Scholarship;
Bailey Page Priest, West Plains, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; James E. Snodgrass, West Plains Provost Scholarship; Rachel Lynn Wade, West Plains, Transfer Academic Scholarship; and Viktoria F. Polkopina, Willow Springs, Missouri State Promise Scholarship.
Oregon County: Misty Joe Johnson, Alton, Provost Scholarship, and Christian Paul Hirsch, Thayer, Transfer Academic Scholarship.
Ozark County: Shae Nicole Roberts, Caulfield, Transfer Excellence Scholarship; Abigail Elise Kelley, Dora, Provost Scholarship; Kylie Jo Smith, Dora, Board of Governors Scholarship; Harmony Deann Ortman, Gainesville, Board of Governors Scholarship; Aubrey Mabazza Turingan, Gainesville, Provost Scholarship; and Jimmi Alexandria Donley, Theodora, Missouri State Promise Scholarship.
Shannon County: Caleb Joseph Cloud, Birch Tree, Board of Governors Scholarship.
Texas County: Paula Clarice Coleman, Cabool, Transfer Academic Scholarship; Jaekan Allen Moss, Houston, Board of Governors Scholarship; and Elijah Troy Keeney, Licking, Provost Scholarship.
Wright County: Miya Jean Carroll, Mtn. Grove, Missouri State Promise Scholarship; Lauren Alice Dickey, Mtn. Grove, Board of Governors Scholarship; Emily Ann Norris, Mtn. Grove, Transfer Excellence Scholarship; Robyn Noelle Rhodes, Mtn. Grove, Transfer Academic Scholarship; and Jacob Russell Holloway, Norwood, Deans Scholarship.
