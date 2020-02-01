Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains have announced the chancellor’s list honorees for the 2019 fall semester.
To qualify for the MSU-WP chancellor’s list, students must have earned a 4.00 grade point average for 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester.
INTERNATIONAL STUDENT
Australia: Julia K. Dunning, Brisbane.
U.S. STUDENTS
Arkansas: Cody B. Clark, Salem and LaNell R. Langston, Viola.
Florida: Bailey F. Criste, Deltona.
Missouri: Lori G. Barrett, Ambrosia D. Palmer and Lacy J. Richardson, Alton; Tabatha D. Hurt and Morgan E. Whitacre, Ava; Shala G. Foster and Tristan E. Morris, Bakersfield; Jeffery R. Collins and Alyssa M. Jotz, Birch Tree; Dawson B. Koch, Bucyrus; Lyndsey J. Carr, Joshua A. Gregory, Sierra M. Jarrett, Matthew L. Luerssen and Jessica M. Rhodes, Cabool;
Shelly P. Durham, Melody B. Meeks and Raven R. Puckett, Caulfield; Cheyenne A. Lundberg, Elk Creek; Kimberly D. Counts, Eminence; Michaela N. Silva, Gainesvile; Gwendolynn J. Kincaid, Houston; Rylee A. Foreman, Huggins; Jenny M. Cordel, Humansville; Landon J. Teeter, Kansas City;
Curtis L. Amburn, Hailee M. Buckland, Chase A. Farris, Haley N. Satterfield and Keshia R. Willson, Licking; Brittney L. Shields, Marshfield; Tisha L. Richmond, Maywood; Joseph J. Collins, Jordan D. Davidson and Ashley D. Koontz, Mtn. Grove; Cheyenne N. Coleman, Allison M. Smith, Justice N. Stanley, Rhonda K. Sullivan, Anthony S. Weisbrod and Anna L. Woolsey, Mtn. View;
Alexis R. Morgan, Plato; Makenna L. Cornelison, Pleasant Hope; Lindsey N. Osborn, Pomona; Megan S. Donahue and Ellie J. Walker, Pottersville; Chasity L. Mansker, Protem; Carissa M. Harmon, Dayton D. Harrison, Dalton J. Sanders and Madison A. Shaw, Salem; Emily M. Pruis, Springfield; Conner V. England, Steelville; MaKaylia E. Terrill, Summersville; Christian P. Hirsch, Alexa J. Honeycutt and Nathaniel R. Johnson, Thayer; Sandy B. Dean, Theodosia;
Angelia L. Ashberger, Samantha L. Ball, Diana M. Brazeal, Ashton T. Callahan, Laykin H. Cobb, Noah L. Collins, Culley J. Crone, Zachary P. Davis, Ashley C. Edmondson, Audrey C. Eldringhoff, Olivia K. Florino, Madison R. Fleetwood, John D. Fleming, Kirk R. Hoffman, Chloe E. Howell, Alexis N. Huddleston, Mary E. Ikonomou, Lauryn M. Jett, Michael J. Jewell, Teala C. Mahan, Andrea G. Moore, Tristyn R. Morgan, Kaley J. Patillo, Brooke Peoples, Anna A. Riley, Renee D. Roper, John W. Terry, Jefferson B. Thomas, Elaine Vaughan, Ashley M. Watkins, Sydney I. Watson, Kelly M. Wiedemann, Aaron G. Wright and Rachael L. Wright, West Plains;
Anastasia G. Dashevich, Lillya Y. Dudko, Jenni L. Hilton, Maksim P. Kharitonov, Issac A. Lee, Kanoa J. Ousley, Casey W. Pitts, Marina V Protsenko, Ashley D. Pruett and Mi Venn, Willow Springs;
Texas: Morgan R. Blanck, Nolanville.
