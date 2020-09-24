The Spring River Gem & Mineral Club will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 1 in the auditorium/pickle ball court at Omaha Center in Cherokee Village, Ark.
Archeologist Dr. Julie Morrow will give a presentation on red ochre, a ritually-charged adaptively significant mineral, said club officials. Morrow’s extensive research documents the uses of red ochre by man since the rise of civilization, since 150,000 B.C.
The Spring River Gem & Mineral Club’s meeting is the first venue in Arkansas at which she Morrow disclose her findings, officials noted.
Red Ochre is a habit of hematite. So that attendees may acquaint themselves with the subject of this presentation, Morrow will also bring several specimens for display.
Morrow is the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s Research Station Archeologist for Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, and research professor of anthropology, University of Arkansas. Prior to joining the survey in 1997, she had a position with the Office of the State Archeologist of Iowa’s Highway Archeology Program, besides working for private research firms and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Much of Morrow’s archeological research has focused on the Paleoindian period and multidisciplinary studies of hunter-gatherer lifeways, stone tool technology and Pleistocene/Early Holocene ecology.
Attendees are asked to note that, for the Oct. 1 meeting, Spring River Gem & Mineral Club will meet at 1 p.m. instead of the normal 10 a.m., in the auditorium/pickle ball court in Omaha Center. Masks are required to enter the building and the chairs will be spaced for social distancing. Morrow speaker will give her presentation first, followed by a mineral auction, followed by a short business meeting.
Guests are welcome to attend the meeting.
“This is quite different from our usual routine, but few things have gone on as usual this year,” added Club President Jean Evans. “Thank you all for your understanding. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone.”
Call Evans at 870-204-0262 for more information.
