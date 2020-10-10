A free class will be offered Oct. 19 to introduce chronic pain sufferers and caregivers to a series of classes beginning Nov. 2, “Living with a Better You,” all online.
The introductory session will help users become familiar with online programming and be followed by a six-week workshop, held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
The workshop series will discuss healthy food choices, increasing physical activity and exercising safely, coping with pain and fatigue, communicating effectively with a health team and developing action plans for health and well-being improvement.
All classes are free and online via Zoom.
To register and for more information, contact Chris Thompson with Senior Age Area Agency on Aging, chris.thompson@senioragemo.org or 417-868-9530.
