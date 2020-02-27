We went back to 1950 on Friday, when our therapy team hosted a sock hop.
One of our residents mentioned to therapy that she would like a 50s dance, so they started planning the activity. The Shady Oaks Band set up all their equipment and was ready to “Rock Around the Clock.” Forty-five residents danced the morning away with so many fun fifties songs. While we were dancing, the therapy department staff were making vanilla, chocolate and strawberry homemade milkshakes.
Shelley Hollis brought her collection of albums from the 50s and we played “Grease” while the band was setting up. We displayed all the albums for everyone to see. My favorite one was the Fonzie album.
The dining room was decorated in hot pink and black decorations and checkered napkins. Some wore poodle skirts, others shiny pink jackets and leather jackets. It was so much fun dressing up. Therapist Holly Baker brought in her daughter Belle dressed in 1950s head to toe. The residents absolutely loved seeing her.
Vena Meyers from Cox Home hosted the President’s Day Jingo. Tracy Beam from NHC loaned us the game and it is played like bingo after answering trivia questions about the presidents and their wives. I was so surprised how easy it was for so many residents.
We also served a homemade cherry cobbler and celebrated Clarence James’s 101st birthday. We appreciated Vena hosting the game and providing the prizes.
The Midway Pentecost Church held its monthly services. Brother Anthony Woods and his congregation sang songs and he preached a wonderful message. Our Ministerial Alliance members have not been able to come in 2020 and we really appreciate Brother Anthony for his message.
The entire week has been filled with fun from Uno tournaments to story circles. March is just around the corner and we have started decorating with shamrocks! Happy week everyone!
