Ozark Pride, a new organization formed to support the LGBTQ community in and around Sharp County, Ark., will host a Pride Celebration starting at 2 p.m. May 22 as a way to introduce itself.
The celebration is open to the public and will be held at Loberg Park on South Spring Street in Hardy, Ark.
At 5 p.m., a mass wedding ceremony will be conducted. Couples who wish to be married that day need only bring their marriage license to the event. Dessert will be provided.
Vendors wishing to set up a booth may do so at no charge, and the festivities will include food and live music.
For more information contact Katherine Crider, 870-847-2560, follow @PrideoftheOzarks on Facebook or @MyOzarkPride on Twitter, or visit ozarkpride.wordpress.com.
