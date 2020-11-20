Financial Advisor Mark Lewis of the financial services firm Edward Jones in West Plains has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the certification mark CFP.
Lewis successfully completed the CFP Board's initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination.
Individuals who hold CFP certification must agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the CFP Board's Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Planning Practice Standards.
This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning. CFP professionals must also meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the CFP Board's Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Financial Planning Practice Standards
Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. Those seeking information on those topics should consult an estate-planning
attorney or a qualified tax advisor regarding their situation.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.2 trillion in client assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
