July 18
Since I didn't read them in order the first time, I've finished six of the nine Laura Ingalls Wilder books the past few months in chronological order. It's been enlightening to read how the Ingalls family survived and thrived, but as we work towards coming out of our own present time of trouble, it's time to leave the hardships of the prairie for awhile.
So I'm beginning “The Silver Star” by Jeannette Walls this week, a story that takes place in 1970 in a small town in California. The first paragraph begins, "My sister saved my life when I was just a baby." That's my kind of book.
If the author sounds familiar, it's probably because her bestselling novel, “The Glass Castle,” became a movie and made it to the big screen. I also read her “Half Broke Horses,” another an excellent read that should be made into a movie.
Summer Reading is happening through the month of July at all Texas County Library branches for those registered in time! Summersville Story Walks will be located on the Square and held weekly, and Grab & Go craft kits may be picked up once each week to take home.
Due to safety guidelines, this year’s program will be a little different — but still awesome! Our main goal continues to be about encouraging the children of Texas County to retain their reading skills.
New-to-us movies to our branch this week include “Little Women,” starring Winona Ryder, and “Mayberry R.F.D.: First Season.,” starring Ken Berry.
July 25
I always try to identify the snakes in my yard before removing them, and then only the poisonous ones are eliminated to protect my pets and myself.
This week, I've had an unusual one staying around my porch. After researching the library's books on snake identification, I still wasn't positive of the type of snake I had, so I posted the query on a herpetology site and found that I had a northern water snake visiting my yard!
Now, why is a water snake hanging out in my yard when I live in the woods? Back to the library.
Our "novel" Summer Reading Program has been unique but interesting this month and continues with one more outside activity.
Missouri Conservation will have a presentation for all children at 1 p.m. Friday. Keeping with present social distancing guidelines, this will take place on the Summersville Square. The public is welcome to attend.
New DVDs to our branch this week include “Max: Best Friend, Hero, Marine”; “The Greatest Story Ever Told”; and “The Aviator,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
New nonfiction books include “Rustic Retreats: A Build-It-Yourself Guide,” David and Jeanie Stiles; “Building Great Sheds: Creative ideas For Simple Structures,” Danielle Truscott; “A Pickin’ and A Grinnin’ On the Courthouse Square: An Ozark Family Album,” Samm Woolley Coombs; and “Peterson Field Guide to Reptiles and Amphibians.”
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice and
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
